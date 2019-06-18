4 students receive $20K each from Chobani for college

Four lucky graduates from Idaho received some scholarship money from Chobani. Three of those four are from southern Idaho.

Chobani said four of these students will be attending the University of Idaho's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

Each student will be receiving $20,000, $5,000 per year over the course of four years. The Chobani Scholars program was established in 2018, so this is the first cohort of scholars for the program.

Chobani said the scholarships are for students with family connections to dairy farming and plan to pursue a career in that industry.

They will also have an opportunity to intern with the company during their college years.

The following is a list of students and a little information about them:

-Raquel Dimond is from Jerome, a graduate of Valley High School. She plans to study animal and veterinary science. Her goal is to become a veterinarian and return to serve animals in the Magic Valley.

-Alejandro Jimenez is from Wilder. He is a graduate from Wilder High School and plans to study agricultural science, communication and leadership. He said he wants to work in the dairy industry because he sees the value it has provided for his family and community.

-Kaitlin Mirkin is from Jerome, a graduate of Jerome High School. She plans to study animal and veterinary science. Her goals for attending college include learning about modern farming, milking, nutrient management and bio security techniques.

-Avelardo Vargas is from Rupert, a graduate from Minico High School. He plans to study agricultural systems management and agribusiness. He helped support his family after his father died and has been working to take care of valves at Idaho Acres Dairy. He said the college degree will eventually help him operate his own dairy.