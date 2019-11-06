41st Annual Harvest Time Festival drawing near

The 41st Annual Harvest Time Festival is coming up this weekend at the Expo Center.

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 & 9

10 a.m. – 4 pm. On Nov. 10

Admission is $3 per person (children 10 and under are free) or you can buy a weekend pass for $7 per person.

Vendors from Idaho, Utah, Montana, California, Washington, and Wyoming. Products include professionally hand- and unique professionally crafted items ranging from potato-fudge, metal work, log furniture, jewelry, artwork, home decor, and so much more.

For general information, contact Dianne at 208-732-6407.