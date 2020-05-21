4.4 magnitude earthquake reported in central Idaho

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake has been reported in central Idaho Thursday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was reported roughly about 41 miles east of Cascade just after 5:30 a.m. It's the same area where the historic 6.5 magnitude quake was reported and felt all across the region on March 31. A smaller 3.4 quake also registered in the same area just after 5 a.m.

There have been aftershocks reported in the area ever since.

The USGS reported on its website a 4.9 magnitude quake near Enterprise, Oregon, but it was later removed from the map.