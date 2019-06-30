Forty-forth Idaho Regatta concludes boat racing with 'great' turnout

The annual Idaho Regatta was in full speed in Burley as it concluded the final races on Sunday.

The four-day racing event brings racers together from across Idaho and nearby states to compete for a title win. Idaho Regatta Chairman Louis Schindler said there was a new category for young racers to participate in.

"We actually brought junior hydro's this year, which are kids hydro's that are children ages nine to 13-years-old," Schindler said. "They're racing this year."

After the races there was an award banquet held for the winners and first time participant Karly Hearne from Boise said, she gets nervous waiting for the race.

"It's nerve wracking waiting," she said. "Waiting to just get in the boat. It turns my stomach, but when I'm in the boat I feel completely comfortable."

The racing event brings many fans to cheer on the boaters. Kip Brown traveled from Preston, Washington and said his first race was in 1995 and there's so much more to than just going fast in the water.

"The key is to making a good start off the flag," Brown said. "If you can get to the first turn first, then that's half the race. At that point once you have a boat overlap you can move over on somebody and then you can dictate the race course."