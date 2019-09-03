45 people to take citizenship oath Thursday at Yellowstone National Park

Forty-five people are set to become United States citizens this Thursday at Yellowstone National Park.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Yellowstone National Park signed an agreement in September 2006, permitting citizenships to immigrants at national parks throughout the country.

According to a news release, the 45 citizenship candidates are originally from more than 20 countries around the world, currently living in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.

New citizens and guests are encouraged to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media, using the hashtag #newuscitizen.

USCIS naturalized more than 757,000 people in fiscal year 2018.

