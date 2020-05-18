Advertisement

‘48 Hours’ features Lori Vallow investigation

By Jonathan Vigliotti
Published: May. 18, 2020 at 12:23 PM MDT
New information is coming out about the high profile search for two missing children from Idaho.

Seven-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were last seen in September. Their mother Lori Vallow Daybell never reported them missing. She is charged with two counts of felony abandonment in their disappearance.

Now, thousands of people are joining the search for her children. CBS’s Jonathan Vigliotti investigates for this week's "48 hours."

