4th Annual Walk For Wishes Magic Valley

The 4th Annual Walk for Wishes Twin Falls will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2018 at the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center at 2015 Nielsen Point Pl.

Powered by wish kids and families, volunteers, donors, corporate sponsors, and friends, Walk For Wishes is a fundraiser that celebrates the thousands of wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes.

Invite relatives, friends, neighbors, and co-workers to register for The 4th Annual Walk for Wishes. There is no registration fee for this event. However, we ask that each walker raise $100 for Idaho wish kids. Each participant that raises $100 or more will receive a commemorative Walk for Wishes T-shirt! To register visit Idaho.wish.org and click on Walk For Wishes Magic Valley. At the event we will have a kid zone, face painters and food trucks!

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. The average cost of a wish is $6,500, yet the impact of a wish is priceless. Your support as a walker, team leader, or sponsor will not only help us grant over 90 wishes this year, it will provide what every child deserves, a moment to just be a child. With a wish, a child has the freedom to dream, laugh, play and be free of a routine of doctors, hospitals, and treatment.

Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish Idaho serves children throughout the state with offices in Boise and Pocatello. Visit Make-A-Wish Idaho at idaho.wish.org to learn more

