Fourth of July weekend to bring record number of travelers

Independence Day will be kicking off summer travel season with a bang next week.

According to AAA’s latest projections, 49 million Americans are expected to travel for the Fourth of July weekend. That includes 263,000 Idahoans.

Gas prices are also helping out, the national average is $2.66, which is 19 cents less than a month ago, and the same as a year ago. In Idaho, the average price for a regular unleaded is $3.06, 15 cents less than a month ago.

Many Idaho travelers are expected to gather with friends and family this Fourth, but others are expected to visit popular regional destinations, like Anaheim, Seattle, Las Vegas and nearby national parks.

Matthew Conde, from AAA Idaho, said that planning ahead is important for the holiday.

“You can't understate the importance of having a good emergency kit if you’re driving," Conde said. "One of the things that often gets neglected is the emergency kit because the weather is good and everybody has the longer warmer days, so people aren't thinking ahead about some of those issues. But you can't understate the importance of having plenty of water for people and pets on that trip because when the temperature does go up, it's important to be able to top off coolant if you are running low and your engine is starting to overheat or certainly to help people avoid issues like heat stroke."

Melissa Frisbey, the food service manager at Valley Wide Cooperative in Jerome is also planning for one of the biggest weeks for their store.

“This is one of our biggest travel centers throughout Valley Wide," she said, "and so our biggest thing preparing is making sure our customer service is going to be top-notch, that we are prepared with stock, that we have lots of drinks, ice, and food ready for everybody. And we try to make sure that we are really competitive on our gas prices so we can draw everybody in."

People traveling over the Fourth of July weekend should expect long travel times both in airports and on the roads.