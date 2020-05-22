50 workers test positive for coronavirus at Jerome food plant

The Idaho Statesman is reporting that at least 50 workers of Rite Stuff Foods, a food processing plant located in Jerome, have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to its website, the company is known for being the largest manufacturer of premier twice baked potatoes in the United States.

Meanwhile, South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily can confirm at least 30 have tested positive within one cluster of Jerome County.

The results represents an effort of increased testing and marks one of the largest jumps the region has seen in several weeks.

"Some organizations are now offering the opportunity for companies with a cluster of cases to test their entire employee base. We welcome the opportunity to get a better picture of the spread of this virus in our region,” said Melody Bowyer, South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) Director.

As cluster testing increases in the region, SCPHD expects to see a focus on employees of food processing plants.

"We are in an area where agriculture is the dominant industry and food processing plants are a huge part of that,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Public Health Division Administrator. “The nature of some of these jobs require people to work closely together, making social distancing difficult. Respiratory viruses, like COVID-19, are in the perfect environment to spread rapidly.”