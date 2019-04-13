Virginia veterans travel to nation's capital for honor flight

Dozens of veterans from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia made the trip of a lifetime to the nation's capital.

Honor Flight Top of Virginia took Vietnam and Korean War veterans around the monuments and memorials this Saturday in Washington, DC. The volunteers helped them see the World War II memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and of course, the Korean and Vietnam war memorials.

The veterans tell us they appreciate this recognition of their service, and many are thinking of their friends who didn't make it back home.

"It shows you the sacrifices that we have to make in order for us to have the freedom," said Butch Fleharty, Vietnam veteran.

Each veteran was paired with a volunteer - which included J-M-U students, R-O-T-C cadets and members of the Delta Gamma sorority. Gordon Hadley, who is in the JMU ROTC program, says he wants to give back and couldn't miss the opportunity to help out this weekend.

"My family's been in the military for as long as we tracked back. My grandpa and my uncle were both in Vietnam, so I thought it'd be an awesome opportunity to give back," said Hadley.