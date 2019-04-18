Although the Mueller report is out, ‘it isn’t over’ Van Susteren says

After 23 months of investigation, the Justice Department released the redacted version of the special counsel’s report on Russian interference into the 2016 election and the Trump campaign Thursday.

Greta Van Susteren, of Gray Television, offers insight on what the Mueller report means. (Source: Gray News)

Attorney General William Barr said during a press conference Thursday morning that Pres. Donald Trump did not use executive privilege to redact anything from the 448-page report.

The report states that the president did try to influence the investigation, but was unsuccessful.

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren says that although the criminal investigation is over, there could be congressional investigations related to the Mueller Report.

“It’s not over," she said. "A phase is over, a criminal investigation phase is over. Now it goes to Capitol Hill.”

Already, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Mueller asking him to testify in front of the committee by May 23.

Barr said he does not object to special counsel Robert Mueller testifying to Congress.

Nadler also said he will issue a subpoena for the full special counsel report.

“Congress has the authority to impeach and can do so on obstruction grounds,” Van Susteren said.

Van Susteren said that it could cut both ways for Congress if they continue to investigate. If Congress finds wrongdoing, then that’s a win for the American people.

“If they’re doing it for political reasons, just to get a political advantage, that’s bad. Using politics as a weapon – that’s bad,” Van Susteren said.

Van Susteren encourages people to read the report for themselves because pundits have been talking about the report for two years, a report they had not yet seen, and it was only released Thursday.

“People have made up their minds before they see the facts,” she said. “When you just have to be right, and you’re unwilling to listen to the other guy, that sets us back.”

