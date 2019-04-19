Tourists, Easter worshippers lament closure of Notre Dame

PARIS (AP) -- Tourists, devout Catholics and others are looking on mournfully at Notre Dame Cathedral, regretting that they can't get inside the magnificent monument on this Easter weekend because of the damage caused by a violent fire.

The Paris fire service said Saturday that the last hot points have been cooled, and firefighters who had worked inside non-stop since Monday's fire have now left.

Crowds lined the embankments across from the cathedral Saturday, taking photos or just staring in shock. The fire collapsed the spire and destroyed the roof of the 12th century monument, and Easter services normally held in Notre Dame are being conducted elsewhere.

Visitor Susan Harlow of Kansas City, Missouri, said: "We didn't get here in time to see it. And now we probably never will," given the many years it's expected to take to repair.