Congress exploring flying POW/MIA flag everyday

The POW/MIA flag may become more prominent in America.

Senators are exploring the idea of flying that flag year-round.

Anne Mills-Griffiths, the CEO of the National League of POW/MIA Families, said she supports the idea.

She said, "There are 1589 Americans that are still unaccounted for or missing from the Vietnam War."

More than 40 years after the Vietnam War ended Mills-Griffiths is continuing her mission to bring closure to the families of those service members who were never found.

She leads the National League of POW-MIA Families, the group created this flag in 1972.

Mills-Griffiths said, "Our objective then was to improve the treatment of POWs."

The POW-MIA flag flies over federal buildings six days a year, such as Memorial Day and Fourth of July.

Senator John Thune (R-SD) is supporting a bipartisan bill to fly the flag every single day over buildings like the U.S. Capitol and local post offices.

Thune said, "POW-MIA families veterans in this country and their families deserve to be recognized that way. All too often they get overlooked."

Authors H. Bruce Franklin and Rick Holmes question the original intent of the flag and don't want to see it fly every day over places like the U.S. Capitol.

They say there are better ways to honor service members, like with a symbol of peace, or just simply with the American flag flying by itself.

In the Senate, three Republicans and four Democrats are supporting the bill to fly the flag year-round.

