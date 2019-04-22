Multiple men convicted following 2017 poaching in Minidoka County

Idaho Fish and Game officials say five men have been convicted of wildlife crimes, which occurred in Minidoka County during 2017.

According to wildlife officials, Jake Pelton, Isaiah Cofer, Jamey Largson, Trevor Blincoe and Brenner Antone were initially interviewed in December of 2017 and later charged with illegally killing deer, small game, and one mule deer buck.

A total of 22 misdemeanor and felony charges were filed.

According to IDFG, Pelton was ordered to pay $12,300 in restitution, had his hunting and trapping license suspended for 25 years, has his fishing license suspended for five years. He received 5 years of a suspended jail sentence and two years of felony probation.

Cofer, was fined $735, has his hunting, fishing and trapping licenses revoked for two years, and received two years of probation.

Larson, was fined $675, had his hunting license revoked for two years and placed on probation for one year.

Blincoe’s charges were subsequently vacated.

Antone’s judgement was withheld.