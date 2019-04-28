Popular river overlook in Arizona now has parking fee

Tourists now must pay to park near a popular river overlook along the Arizona-Utah border.

Horseshoe Bend has become increasingly popular because of photos online that show the Colorado River making a sharp U-turn through canyon walls.

Photographs on Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere show tourists dangling their feet over the edge, staring contemplatively or throwing their hands in the air.

The $10 per vehicle parking fee went into effect this month. The cost goes up for tour commercial vans and tour buses.

The City of Page, Arizona, recently opened up 160 spaces. Another 140 spaces will be complete in May.

City officials say the fee is needed to control traffic and ensure visitor safety. Page oversees the parking lot, while the overlook is within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.