Burger King to roll out no-meat 'Impossible Whopper' in US

Burger King says it will roll out its vegetarian take on the Whopper to restaurants nationwide.

The "Impossible Whopper" replaces the traditional beef with a plant-based patty.

Unlike traditional veggie burgers, the Impossible Whopper is intended to mimic the look, texture and taste of a traditional Whopper.

Burger King started testing it earlier this month in St. Louis, and the company says it proved quite popular.

Burger King says it will start expanding the Impossible Whopper to more markets soon, with the goal of making it national by the end of this year.

There are about 7,300 locations across the U.S.

