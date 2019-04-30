Two killed, four others shot on UNC Charlotte campus

Two people were killed and four others were shot on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus Tuesday evening. One person was taken into custody, according to police sources.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. An alert, sent by UNCC Emergency Management said shots were reported near the Kennedy Hall building. The alert told students to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu.”

Medics confirmed two people were killed in the shooting. They said two other victims with life-threatening injuries and two more with non-life-threatening injuries were rushed to Carolinas Medical Center.

No names have been released.

Multiple social media posts from students on campus showed emergency personnel rushing students out of buildings as first responders went in.

Other students took shelter as the alerts were coming out.

Monifa Drayton, Assistant Vice President of Medical Staff Services at Atrium Health, said she was walking into the building where the shooting happened to teach a class when she heard shots and saw students running toward her. She and another man began leading the students to a nearby parking deck.

“They were absolutely petrified. The children were absolutely petrified,” Drayton said. “And I also sat and waited with a gentleman whose girlfriend, her name’s Zara, she was in the library. And at that point the library doors had been shot out and she was in there barricaded. So I sat with him. He was very, very worried but she came out OK. So, she’s still shaken up.”

Officers swept the campus after the shooting. At approximately 7:45 p.m., CMPD said the scene was secure and there was no reason to believe anyone else was involved.

The name of the suspect and the charges he is facing have not been released. WBTV was at CMPD headquarters as he was walked inside.

Students were directed to 8600 University City Boulevard to be reunited with their families.

Mayor Vi Lyles sent a statement on Twitter about the shooting. She said she was in shock to hear the horrible news.

Congressman Richard Hudson, who represents NC’s 8th District, also released a statement about the shooting just before 7 p.m.

“Renee and I are heartbroken to see this violence in our community and at my alma mater,” said Hudson. “We are grateful for the quick and selfless action of first responders and police. Our thoughts and prayers are with victims, their families, and the entire 49er community. I will continue to monitor the situation and pray for the safety of all on campus.”

The university said just before 8 p.m. that all scheduled activities were canceled as the campus was still on lockdown.

