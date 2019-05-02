Little sea lion rescued from California highway

A little sea lion got a lot of help this week when it strayed a little too far from the beach.

Motorists found the pup along US 101 in South San Francisco on Tuesday and called the California Highway Patrol.

"Upon arrival, there were various Samaritan's that had corralled the sea lion, so it would not get into the traffic lanes," CHP - San Francisco tweeted.

"Officer (Roger) Pereira opened the door to his patrol vehicle and the sea lion willingly jumped right into the back seat of the patrol vehicle."

The seafaring hitchhiker appeared healthy and uninjured.

The sea lion was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, and was later picked up by the Marine Mammal Center.

It was scheduled for a thorough examination.

