Texas Rep. Cuellar meets with Mexico leaders to discuss labor reforms

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, joined a California Congressman and congressional staff members on a trip to Mexico City to meet with Mexican officials, business leaders and labor representatives to discuss labor reforms.

Mexico's Senate recently approved a labor law that allows workers to vote for their union representation and contracts.

"Now that they passed that, we certainly want to make sure that they implement this law and hopefully that will get us to a place where sometime I'm hoping before August but if not before this year's over so we can have an opportunity to vote on the U.S. trade agreement that we have with Mexico and Canada," Cuellar said.

Cuellar said he will continue to support the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. He said he hopes the trade agreement can be something both Democrats and Republicans can support together.

The Congressman said the trilateral agreement will have positive economic impacts.

"Every day, there's $1.5 billion of trade between the U.S. and Mexico. There are five million job here in the U.S. because of the trade we have with Mexico. If you're looking at the trade we have with Canada also, then you're talking about another $1.7, $1.9 of trade every day," Cuellar said.

Cuellar said the meeting with Mexico came at the right time. He said the U.S.-Mexico relationship is important.

"A lot of us on the US-Mexico border understand that the Rio Grande does not divide us as two countries, but actually unites us as two countries," Cuellar said.

