Sen. Cortez Masto: "It is very good news for Nevadans."

"It is very good news for Nevadans," said Sen. Cortez Masto (D-NV).

Sen. Cortez Masto (D-NV) said she has the deal in writing with the Dept. of Energy, which she believes is a long term commitment to removing the plutonium from Nevada. (Source: Gray DC)

The Senator got assurance from the Secretary of the Department of Energy Rick Perry saying they will remove a half metric ton of plutonium from Nevada beginning in 2021.

Cortez Masto said she has the agreement in writing, which she hopes means a long-term commitment for Nevadans.

"This was an issue we all were outraged because it was literally secretly shipped into the state of Nevada," she said.

Cortez Masto said she cannot confirm where the plutonium will be shipped to, but said her goal is to get it out of the state.

'It's not supposed to be in Nevada and let's get it out of Nevada," she said.

Sen. Cortez Masto will be meeting with Sen. Rosen and the Energy Secretary next week at the storage facility to make sure the weapons-grade plutonium is stored safely.

