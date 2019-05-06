2 million likes later, Wendy's announces return of spicy nuggets

Thanks to a mid-Saturday tweet from Chance the Rapper, the world will once again be reunited with the highly sought-after spicy chicken nuggets from Wendy's.

The fast food chain got rid of its spicy nuggets in 2017, but the popular menu item remained available in select U.S. cities throughout Texas and the Midwest.

Wendy's even wrote a break-up letter to lovers of the little nuggets of spice and fire, saying "not everyone in every city loved our Spicy Nuggets as much as you."

However, after Chance the Rapper prayed in a tweet for Wendy's to bring back the spicy nuggets, Wendy's responded by saying they will bring the nuggets back to their national menu if their tweet gets 2 million likes.

"Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today," the Chicago-born rapper tweeted.

In "like a day and a half," over 2 million people liked the tweet, prompting the fast food chain to get the ball rolling on bringing the spicy nuggets back.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back!" the company tweeted. "We don't know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!"

Thank you, twitterverse, from the bottom of our spicy-loving hearts.

