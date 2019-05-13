3-legged bear makes the rounds near Orlando

Florida wildlife experts are keeping their eyes on a three-legged bear.

A video posted to a neighborhood site in central Florida first shows the bear stand up behind a tree.

Then, when it makes a move down the driveway, it appears to hop.

The bear's right front paw missing.

It may hobble a bit but seems to be doing well otherwise.

"It appears to be thriving, our biologists have looked into it," said Chad Weber of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "We've been aware of it for a few months now. The main thing, it can take care of itself."

Wildlife experts said most of the bear's natural diet is berries and nuts. If those things are plentiful, it's food the bear doesn't have to chase.

Their warning is don't take pity on the bear because it's missing part of a leg.

"We don't want people feeding it or feeling sorry for it and leaving food out for it," Weber said. "It can feed itself.

And besides, the temptation to feed it might create unintended consequences.

"If it starts posing a risk to public safety, we're going to have to trap it and potentially euthanize it," Weber said.

Something anyone trying to help the bear wouldn't like.

