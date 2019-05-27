Google Doodle reminds viewers to observe the National Moment of Remembrance

Google has replaced its everchanging Google Doodle in honor of the American holiday.

The Google Doodle reminds viewers to honor the 'Moment of Remembrance,' which occurs at 3:00 p.m., local time.

In honor of Memorial Day (May 27), the Google Doodle is decorated to remember the ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice and remind Americans to take the time to observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m.

"Join us in observing the ?National Moment of Remembrance? at 3:00 pm, local time?."

If you visit the website back at 3:00 p.m., the website will play "Taps," a song typically played during flag ceremonies and military funerals.

