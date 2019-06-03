'Like a small kid again': Man recounts leaving Amish community at 17, adapting to new world

A 24-year-old North Dakota man is sharing his story of leaving the only world he knew with the Amish at age 17, and becoming part of a new family in a very unfamiliar culture.

John Shrock is one of 12 siblings.

He was the only one of them to leave the Amish lifestyle behind.

There is no snapshot of the moment Shrock was born, his first day of school or any other milestones from his childhood.

That changed when he turned 17.

"It was my third day being out of the Amish when I had my first photo taken," Shrock said.

He grew up on a dairy farm in an Amish community in Wisconsin, where he said he was constantly trying to live up to perfection.

"If you're going to go to Heaven, you have to be a good Amish kid, right?" he said. "So, I tried to be the best."

His best never seemed to cut it, especially with his father.

"I called him 'prideful,' Shrock said. "Later that day, he was like 'well, since you know everything now, you have to punish me.' So I had to spank him with a whip."

That made him realize feeling emotionally tortured just wasn't worth it anymore.

On July 11, 2011, Shrock wrote a simple note for his family: "I left."

He slept in an abandoned barn that night.

A farmer then drove him to Hillsboro, Wisc., and eventually Shrock met his adoptive family.

His adopted father knew his story all too well.

"He had left 15 years before me and someone had taken him in as well," Shrock said. "So I guess he was just doing it for me now the same way they had done it for him."

His new siblings and parents would be exactly what he needed to survive the modern world.

"I was almost like a small kid again," he said. "I didn't know anything about this world, and they were there to teach me things, and showing me, 'no, you don't do things like this or say things like this.'"

Shrock eventually learned even more while attending Fargo's Master's Baptist College in August 2012.

But his friends would also show him the acceptance he had been longing for his entire life.

"I can be honest about who I am and not have to put on a show," he said.

While, he still doesn't take many photos, it's about being able to enjoy the small things he never experienced.

"You can just do fun things," he said. "Going bowling. I didn't know what bowling was."

That continued to make his decision to leave all worth it.

He said the hardest part about leaving the Amish was learning English, since his first language is Pennsylvania Dutch.

The second hardest he said, ordering food at a restaurant.

