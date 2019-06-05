200 dead cats removed from central Iowa home; 100 found alive

The Animal Rescue League in Iowa removed hundreds of living and dead cats from a home in central Iowa.

According to the Animal Rescue Leaguee of Iowa Facebook page, crews rescued 100 living cats Tuesday. The group would not say exactly where this took place.

They removed around 200 dead cats from the home, some of which were found in refrigerators.

"Dozens of cats were pressed up against open windows, trying to get fresh air," the rescue group said.

Officials with the league claim rescuers had to wear respirators and protective suits because of how toxic the air was.

"Multiple feet of feces and garbage" was found throughout the home, the group said.

"This is by far the worst hoarding case ARL Iowa has seen in more than 10 years. It's absolutely horrendous. I don't even have the words to describe how bad this is." said Tom Colvin, CEO at the ARL. "We were already over-capacity prior to this rescue with more than 1,100 cats in our care, so we are going to need a lot of help from the public with this one."

Click here to make a donation to help these cats.

