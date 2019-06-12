Target offers more child care, parental leave to employees

Target is expanding its employee benefits, in hopes of attracting new workers.

The retailer announced Monday that starting this fall, its 350,000 part-time and full-time hourly employees will receive 20 days of backup child care or elder care through a partner network.

Employees will be able to bring their child to an in-network daycare center for $20 a day or pay a subsidized hourly rate for in-home care.

Target also will shift from offering its employees two weeks of paid parental leave to giving employees up to four weeks paid time off annually to care for a newborn or sick family member.

New moms at Target will get an additional six to eight weeks of paid maternity leave.

