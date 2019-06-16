Nationwide recall issued for Ragú Pasta Sauces due to possible plastic fragment contamination

Some Ragu Pasta sauces are being recalled due to possible plastic fragment contamination.

On Saturday, food company Mizkan America Inc. announced a voluntary recall of Ragú Pasta Sauces distributed nationally via press release.

At this time, there have not been any reports of consumer injuries or complaints.

The following sauces have been recalled:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

• Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

• Cap code: JUN0620YU2

• Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

• Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

• Cap code: JUN0520YU2

• Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

• Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

• Cap code: JUN0620YU2

• Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

• Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

• Cap code: JUN0420YU2

• Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

• Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

• Cap code: JUN0520YU2

• Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

Consumers are advised to call Mizkan America customer service hotline to receive a replacement at 800-328-7248. Customers who contact Mizkan America will be eligible for a replacement coupon.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7 via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.