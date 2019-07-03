Twin Falls man charged in drive-by shooting

A Twin Falls man who was out on bond for a recent violent crime landed himself back in jail over the weekend after allegedly firing a weapon multiple times into a dwelling.

Enrique Vielmas, 21, is being held on a $1 million bond and is charged with violating a no contact order, destruction of evidence and discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling.

According to court documents, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday the Twin Falls Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Diamond Avenue where residents reported hearing at least four to five gunshots. When officers arrived they found eleven 9 mm shell casings in the roadway. At least three vehicles were damaged and one home had multiple bullet holes.

Neighbors described seeing a light colored Chevy Silverado pickup driving away from the scene.

Police watched home surveillance video that showed Vielmas getting into a Chevy Silverado shortly before the incident, later police discovered those videos had been deleted.

Police tested Vielmas hands for gunshot residue, but those results will take several weeks.

Vielmas was arraigned Tuesday and his preliminary hearing is set for July 12.