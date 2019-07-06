Man opens fire on neighbors playing with sparklers; 12-year-old girl struck

A gunman in Michigan opened fire on his own neighbors late Thursday night, according to police.

At least two people were hurt, including a 12-year-old girl.

The suspect allegedly started shooting at families who were playing with sparklers in the street.

The suspect, a veteran, has reportedly had many run-ins with neighbors.

Law enforcement surrounded his home Friday morning and used tear gas to try to get inside.

Investigators say he also shot at a tactical robot and armored vehicle during the situation.

