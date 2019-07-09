Wisconsin brothers' fish photo goes viral

A Wisconsin toddler has captured the hearts of the internet by innocently posing with a recently-caught fish - in his mouth.

The 18-month-old, along with his 4-year-old and 3-year-old brothers, had just made the catch in a children's fishing pond at a museum.

The boys' mother, Marika Daniels, did not realize what the youngest had done until after the photo was taken.

She thought it was funny, but did not expect the image to become an online meme while garnering more than a half million shares on Facebook.

"[I'm] honestly very humbled by all the likes, shares, smiles and laughs this picture has brought to so many people already," Daniels tells KWQC. "I think the world needs to laugh and smile more, and I think that is why this picture went viral."

