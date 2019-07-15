Get outside: It's the best way to reduce stress, study says

Nature has a "chill pill" we can all take, according to a study in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

20-minute nature walk could decrease stress

Researchers say spending 20-30 minutes outside each day can reduce stress levels and improve our mental health.

Participants taking part in the study could walk, sit, or both, as long as they took their nature break during daylight hours. Bottom line: get some quality time outside where it's bright and green.

The relaxation-time tactic was found to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Participants were also advised to avoid using their phones, going on social media or having conversations.

Lead researcher Mary Carol Hunter said she hopes the study will encourage cities to develop more greenspace and wellbeing programs.

The best news is this dose of chill doesn't come in a pill.

