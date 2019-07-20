Animal shelter: Raid us instead of Area 51

The U.S. Air Force has made it perfectly clear the millions of Facebook users who said they'd storm Area 51 are not welcomed at the facility.

Even so, there is at least one place that would gladly to open its doors to them. OKC Animal Welfare wants people to storm the shelter and adopt a new four-legged family member.

"Come storm our shelter. We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens," the shelter said in a light-hearted Facebook post. "Adoption isn't that far out of this world!"

Unlike the original Facebook event, the animal shelter is not joking. It legitimately wants people to give these animals a new home.

The shelter included photographs of dogs sporting the finest tinfoil hats.

As of Saturday, 149 dogs, 54 cats, two pigs and a hamster are available.

