Firefighters battle hay fire off Highway 30

The Rock Creek Fire District and Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a hay fire Thursday, on Highway 30 near Murtaugh.

The call came in to the Rock Creek Fire District around 1:30 p.m. and and the Twin Falls Fire Department also responded, who served as a fill-in unit before the Rock Creek Fire District took over.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but originated with a pile of bales of hay on property that appeared, what was described by the property managers at the time, as a feed lot.

It was unclear who owned the property or how many bales of hay were burned according to the Rock Creek Fire District Chief Aaron Zent.

Per the Chief, no structures were damaged or animals were harmed from the fire. However, fencing around the hay did suffer damage.

Zent did not have an estimated containment time for the fire, and was wary of evening thunderstorms that could make fighting the fire difficult.

"At this point we're probably going to let the fire burn itself out," Zent said. "With a haystack fire, it's a messy process trying to overhaul and it's safety factor to get into that hot hay. We'll probably just let this self burn out and monitor this until it's out."