APNewsBreak: US government issues final Utah monument plan

The U.S. government's final management plan for lands in and around a Utah national monument that President Donald Trump downsized doesn't include many new protections for the cliffs, canyons, waterfalls and arches found there, but it does have a few more safeguards than were in a proposal last year.

A summary the Bureau of Land Management provided to The Associated Press shows that the plan for the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southwestern Utah codifies that the lands cut out of the monument will be open to mineral extraction such as oil, gas and coal as expected.

Conservation and paleontology groups have vehemently opposed the downsizing of the monument and have lawsuits pending challenging the move.