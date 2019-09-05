National Preparedness Month highlights 'Prepared, Not Scared' discussions

'Prepared, Not Scared' is this year's theme for National Preparedness Month . The national recognition highlights what the public should do to be prepare for a natural disaster.

Such disasters can range from wildfires, flooding, earthquakes, hurricanes or tsunamis.

Jackie Frey, director of the Twin Falls County Office of Emergency Management, said each week from now until the end of September there will be certain topics discussed.

"Like the first week is really addressing some of those things that can be liability for you or your family," Frey said. "The second week is addressing the plan to prepare for a disaster."

The third week will focus on providing education for youth to be prepare for disasters as well.

"Having our young adults look at what role can they play, maybe as volunteers," she said. "Look at how they can prepare and help support their families with having resources in place."

The fourth week will focus on getting the public to volunteer with local organizations that help with relief efforts.

"I really have to believe that each year when they do this, FEMA understands that there's different areas that need to be re-address or address for the first time in such as a way that people really look at what their role and responsibility is," Frey said.