Resolution boosts 9/11 National Memorial Trail awareness on 18th anniversary

As fall approaches, year after year, Kathy Dillaber sits at the Pentagon Memorial. In a sea of school children and tourist groups, she thinks about her younger sister Patty.

The 1300-mile long Sept. 11th National Memorial Trail connects the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial. (Source: Gray DC)

"That day she had heels and that beautiful dress on, she looked so happy," said Kathy.

Kathy and Patty both worked at the Pentagon. Fifteen minutes before the terrorist attack, they shared a cup of coffee in the courtyard.

"The last time I saw her, she looked so pretty."

Like Patty, all victims of 911 are honored at the Pentagon, at the Flight 93 Memorial or in New York City. You may not know it, but all three sights are connected by one single path; The September 11th National Memorial Trail.

David Brickley, founder of the Sept. 11th National Trail Alliance, says the trail is a five state 1300-mile journey of remembrance, connecting the very places that show American resilience and American history.

"It's literally an unbroken triangle and that was the goal behind it," said Brickley.

However, it's not completed yet. That's why Congress is working on a resolution to officially recognize the trail.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) hopes the legislation will raise awareness, and eventually, the funds to finish the trail.

"So that this part of American history is never forgotten," said Warner.

Kathy says the trail is another way to pay tribute to the innocent and to the heroes of that tragic day, 18 years ago.

"It's a good way to make the connection between the three areas," she said. "We are all one family, there's no doubt about that."

