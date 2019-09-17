Idaho's Sen. Risch said there is "robust debate" on what to do with Iran

Days after an attack on the world's largest crude oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) said there is robust debate in the halls of Congress about their role in the response.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) comments on the Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia oil fields on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. (Source: GrayDC)

Risch would not comment further on that debate.

Sen. Risch, as a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, works closely with President Trump on major issues like this. He said he knows the President "does not want to pull the trigger" against Iran.

Risch said if this happened 10 or 15 years ago, the attack on the Saudi Arabian oil fields would've had a catastrophic impact on the country.

Risch said it was the right thing to do for the President Donald Trump to get out of the Iran Nuclear deal.

But beacause of recent U.S. energy policies, America has become the number one producer of oil in the world, according to Risch. He said America is more energy independent now.

"The big talk today, is who did this and how you can prove it," said Sen. Risch. "That will subside in the next 48 hours I believe as the information comes out and everybody has the same knowledge that the we all have that the president has. Then it will turn to, 'where do we go from here?' and that is a much more difficult question."

In the wake of the drone attack, oil prices jumped by more than 14 percent Monday, but retreated on Tuesday. The attack did not have as profound an impact on gas prices in the U.S., according to Risch.

"For the average consumer in Idaho, they're not gonna see the kind of effect that it could have been without the policies that we put in place," he said.

AAA warned of a potential 25 cent increase in the price of gasoline.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Tuesday is $2.59, according to AAA, up three cents from Monday.

Risch credits recent U.S. energy policies and increased energy independence.

"Americans have become, which most Americans know, and I think to the surprise of all of us, the number one producer of oil in the world," Risch said.

U.S. and Saudi officials believe Iran is responsible for the attack.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.