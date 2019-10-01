Business owner opinions sought on aviation

Idaho business owners your opinion is wanted regarding your use of the airport.

The Division of Aeronautics within the Idaho Transportation Department is conducting a survey open to Idaho business owners. The survey will help the department better understand how and to what extent Idaho business owner rely on aviation, and what steps or plans need to be made to accommodate the future. Sarah Arnold is one of the individuals spearheading the survey effort and told us what questions business owners can expect to see.

"So we want to get a feel as part of our study of how often and how much business are using aviation in the state,'' Arnold said. "Whether it be for commercial service trips, for air cargo, for things like fed ex. Are using unmanned aerial systems, and drones. Like how are you using how are business in the state using aviation."

Info obtained from the survey will ultimately end up in the statewide airport economic impact analysis. The survey is available online, and only open to business owners through the month of October.

You can view and participate in the survey here.