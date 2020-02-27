President of Twin Falls Education Association remarks on bill to increase veteran teacher pay

Peggy Hoy, the president of Twin Falls Education association, is reacting to a piece of legislation moving through the Idaho State Capitol.

Hoy, who is also the Idaho Representative on the National Education Association Board of Directors, says there's several components of the bill she appreciates. (KMVT/KSVT)

House Bill No. 523, coming out of the Idaho Legislature's House Education Committee, amends existing law to provide for an advanced profession endorsement for school personnel and aims to increase career ladder allocations. In sum, the bill would help increase pay for veteran teachers as well as help the state be more competitive in keeping teachers with a proven track record in the state, says Hoy.

"It allows a new rung on our current career ladder called the advance professional rung, and what that rung will do is allocate money to the districts and the schools for teachers." Hoy says.

Hoy, who is also the Idaho Representative on the National Education Association Board of Directors, says there's several components of the bill she appreciates.

"It really acknowledges the value and importance of leadership and collaboration." Hoy says. "I think that's one of the components of the bill I do appreciate.".

Hoy said some of the feedback she's received from teachers is that they want money for veterans teachers and for them to be recognized, and a lot of the recent salary increases have been for teachers starting out.

"They didn't want any hoops, as you call it, but the hoops that are all in this bill are things that really recognize good teaching," she said. "And our veterans teachers are good teachers. And it's nice that we're going to be recognized for that, and the governor has put forth the effort."

The bill has several steps to go through before it becomes law. As of Wednesday, the bill passed out of committee and will be read on the house floor before going to the senate. You can track its progress here.