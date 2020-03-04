Over the weekend, St. Luke’s Hospital and the Jerome Recreation District are teaming up to host Jerome’s Annual Health Fair. The event will take place on Saturday, March 7th at Jerome Recreation District: 2032 S. Lincoln Avenue, Jerome, ID.

This year, the turnout is expected to be around 600 people and they plan on saving all those community members around $70,000 in low cost lab tests. For anyone wanting to take lab exams, it’s important to fast prior to attending.

The health fair has added more childcare to their event this year, and are welcoming more vendors. They even added a coronavirus information booth, to answer the public’s most common questions.

