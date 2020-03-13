WATCH LIVE — Idaho governor hosts press conference

Gov.Brad Little will hold a press conference on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. to further address the coronavirus.

At the moment, there are no known confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho. However, Governor Little plans to "update Idahoans on the proactive measures being taken to protect our citizens during the novel coronavirus outbreak."

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m., in the governor's Ceremonial Office.

Watch the livestream on the Governor’s Facebook page.