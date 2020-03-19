Senate passes 'Families First Coronavirus Response Act'

The Senate passed a bill Wednesday to ensure paid benefits for many Americans, while millions are holed up at home against the coronavirus.

A proposed coronavirus aid package would allocate $750 billion to boost hospital capacity, unemployment insurance and other direct aid for American households, businesses and the health care industry. (Source: Gray DC)

Lawmakers say it's a multi-billion dollar aid package that would provide sick and family leave, boost food assistance programs, while also offering free testing for COVID-19.

The Senate approved the plan with a vote, 90-8.

The bill will now be sent to the White House for President Trump's signature.

Gray DC spoke with lawmakers involved with the vote.

Hear the interviews above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.The Associated Press contributed to this report.