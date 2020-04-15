Uptick in local alcohol sales

One local winery, has seen an increase in wine sales during the viral pandemic, which lines up with the boom in alcohol sales nationwide.

U.S alcoholic beverage sales rose 55% the third week of March and 22% the last week of March. That's according to research marketing firm, Nielson. Now, you might remember Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery in Buhl. They started making hand sanitizer to help the community, during their time of need. Little did they know, their wine would also be greatly in-demand.

The co-owner of Holesinsky Vineyard and Winery, Caitlin Holesinsky, had this to say... “I think there’s definitely a higher demand, I think people are eating more and cooking more at home. They’re definitely trying to drink more and drink local. People are definitely conscious of where the products are coming from.” She added, consumers who are buying in bulk online, have absolutely made up for the lost business of restaurants and in-person sales.

