Police arrest Utah man suspected of killing his Tinder date

Police say a Utah man was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of murder after he allegedly reported the death of a 25-year-old woman he'd met on the dating app Tinder.

The Layton Police Department says 24-year-old Ethan Hunsaker called 911 to report he'd killed someone inside a home in a Salt Lake City suburb.

When officers responded to the home, they found a woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso.

It wasn't immediately clear if Hunsaker has obtained an attorney.