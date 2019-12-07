Earlier on Saturday, Xavier Charter School hosted its 5th annual Mingle Jingle Craft Fair. People came out and explored vendors for a great cause.

The craft fair was a fundraising event. Over 35 vendors participated to help raise money to award three graduating students at Xavier Charter School with a scholarship.

Vendors ranged from clothing to jewelry, household items to holiday gifts. The craft fair grows more and more each year, and Saturday’s turnout surpassed the rest.

"When we first started it, it was much smaller. We had about 20 vendors and over the years we've been adding a few more every year. This year we actually added vendors in our front lobby area. Last year we had the student government join us and they are doing complimentary hot chocolate," says Renee Robbins, teacher at Xavier Charter School.

The three students who win the scholarships will be happily surprised when they're awarded this upcoming year at graduation.