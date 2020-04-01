Newborn baby dies from COVID-19 related complications in Connecticut, governor says

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont tweeted Wednesday that a 6-week-old in the state has died from coronavirus-related complications.

According to Lamont, this is the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to COVID-19.

The governor says a 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.

Testing confirmed Tuesday night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive, according to Lamont.

The governor tweeted that he believes this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.

“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time,” Lamont wrote.

