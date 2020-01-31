64 troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iran strike

The Pentagon says 64 U.S. military personnel have now been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile attack in Iraq earlier this month.

U.S. soldiers gather for food at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles earlier this month in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. (Source: AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan)

That number is 14 more than the numbers the Pentagon released earlier this week. Of the 64 cases, 39 members have returned to duty.

About 200 people were in the blast zone at the time of the attack.

Medical experts say more are likely to be diagnosed with brain injuries in the coming days because it often takes some time to show up.

The growing number of injuries indicates the attack was more serious than first reported.

