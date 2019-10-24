67 area schools participate in Idaho Lottery's Scratch for Schools

The annual scratch for schools event took place Wednesday at the College of Southern Idaho.

Sixty-seven area schools were there to compete for the most amount of tickets scratched.

Schools from all across southern Idaho showed up to try to scratch 300 lottery tickets in 5 minutes. Then the top 10 teams who had the most proceeded to the next round, where they tried to scratch another 300 tickets.

The schools took home the amount of money that was on the tickets that they scratched.

"They can use it for whatever kind of classroom needs that they have," said David Workman from Idaho Lottery. "They can do it for playgrounds. We've seen people buy different type of technology, any type of project that they might need they can use this money for."

Twin Falls High School was the top scratcher and took home $505. They scratched 283 tickets in the first five minute round, which is a new state record.