70 southcentral Idaho teachers receive master educator premiums

Dozens of southcentral Idaho teachers have a reason to celebrate this week.

In Region IV, 77 educators applied for the master educator premiums. The program includes a $4,000 per year bonus for up to three years.

The state granted 70 of those veteran teachers the funding.

Teachers KMVT spoke to explained the process as daunting, including hours of agonizing paperwork and included a lot of self-reflection. Many of them used the summer to complete the assignments.

Applicants must have met certain requirements, like eight years of teaching experience.

"I was a little skeptical of the process when we first started," said Clint Milliron, teacher at Burley High. "Then when you get into it and start diving into the different standards they have and all of the artifacts you have to prove of the different leadership and different content areas and things that they want."

He explained the process allowed him to self-reflect on his teaching style and he even adjusted some of his curriculum based off the assessment.

Milliron and his wife were both awarded the premiums and are looking forward to the raise.