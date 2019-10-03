730 students come together at the Idaho Hispanic Youth Summit

On Thursday, the College of Southern Idaho hosted up to 32 school from across Idaho, where 730 students attended the second annual Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit.

The event is put on by the Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs. Students across the Magic Valley are invited to attend workshops and get the chance to speak to experts in the fields of potential careers.

Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad, Idaho Power, and many more local organizations were there, including KMVT anchor Kelsey Souto.

This is the second year this event has been hosted in the Magic Valley, and the hope is that this event will help close the academic gap between Hispanic students and non-Hispanic students.

KMVT caught up with Margie Gonzalez, the executive director for the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. She tells KMVT why this event matters to her.

"I think for many years there has been academic achievement gap between the Hispanic population and non-Hispanic student population, and we have really tried to work with Department of Education and State Board of Education in closing that academic achievement gap that has existed for like 40 years," Gonzalez said.

She went on to say how proud she is of this event and how it has grown tremendously over the years, and sends a strong message to our state that it needs a more formal type of training for all students.